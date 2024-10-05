This week’s gang attack on a Haitian town killed at least 70 people, UN says

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti: The tally of victims killed in this week’s brutal attack on a small town in central Haiti by heavily armed gang members has risen to at least 70, the UN human rights office said Friday.

Bodies lay strewn on the streets of Pont-Sondé following Thursday’s attack in the Artibonite region, many of them killed by a shot to the head, Bertide Harace, spokeswoman for the Commission for Dialogue, Reconciliation and Awareness to Save the Artibonite, told Magik 9 radio station.

Initial estimates put the number of those killed at 20 people, but activists and government officials have been gradually accessing areas of the town and discovering more bodies. Among the victims is a young mother, her newborn baby and a midwife, Herace said.

“We are horrified by Thursday’s gang attacks,” the U.N. Human Rights Office of the Commissioner said in a statement.

It said 10 women and three infants were among those killed, and at least 16 others seriously injured, including two gang members hit during an exchange with police.

The office said gang members reportedly set fire to at least 45 homes and 34 cars.

Rumors of an attack had circulated for about two months throughout the town, which gang members approached using canoes, according to a report released Friday by Haiti’s National Human Rights Defense Network.

“That strategy allowed them to take self-defense groups by surprise,” it said.

The rights group said gunmen had accused the people of Pont-Sondé of colluding with members of a self-defense group known as “The Coalition” to limit gang activity and prevent the gang from profiting off a makeshift toll it had recently established nearby.

After killing dozens in Pont-Sondé, the gunmen fled by foot through a nearby farm, killing anyone they encountered along the way, the group said.

“Entire families were decimated,” it said, adding that “many others” remain missing.

Hundreds of families who survived the attack are now sheltering in an outdoors plaza in the nearby coastal city of Saint-Marc.

“To save their lives, these victims had to hide, walk for several hours and pass by many corpses on their way,” the group said.