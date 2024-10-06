Rama Krishna Mission in Dhaka to celebrate Durga Puja indoors

NEW DELHI: Owing to increasing instances of violence in Bangladesh, Rama Krishna Mission in Dhaka has skipped celebrating Kumari Puja this year and the Durga Puja will now be observed inside an auditorium.

"Considering the volatility of the present situation, Durga Puja in Rama Krishna Mission will be held inside the auditorium as hardliners have issued warnings against any sound being emanated. Hindus are panicking across the country," a senior activist for minorities in Dhaka, told TNIE on conditions of anonymity.

Puja Committees have been asked to pay Taka 5 lakh as ransom to set up pandals. Pujas can’t be held in open areas as the sound of conch and music are no longer tolerated by many in Bangladesh.

According to sources, since August 5, it has been estimated that close to 2010 incidents have been reported targeting Hindus across 62 districts in Bangladesh (out of 72). This includes vandalizing their houses, places of work, worship and even lynching.

Even though the present government has assured protection of puja pandals and minorities during the upcoming festivities, no accused has been detained or arrested, lamented the activist from Dhaka.

"The minority communities in Bangladesh are a troubled lot today. The present regime considers them as sympathisers of Awami League," Professor Najmul Ahsan Kallimullah, a political commentator from Dhaka told TNIE.

The percentage of Hindus/minorities has dropped from 28.7% (when Bangladesh was known as East Pakistan) to 21% in 1971 when Bangladesh was formed to a mere 8.7%.

"We feel the present regime doesn’t want any minorities to exist in Bangladesh. Hindus are being falsely implicated in criminal cases. But can we expect justice to prevail?" the minority activist added.

In 2023 there were nearly 32,000 puja pandals across Bangladesh, the figure for the upcoming season will be reduced to a trickle.