Tunisia votes with Saied set for re-election

TUNIS: Voting began in Tunisia's presidential election on Sunday with no real opposition to incumbent Kais Saied, who is widely tipped to win as his most prominent critics are behind bars.

Three years after Said staged a sweeping power grab, the election is seen as a closing chapter in Tunisia's experiment with democracy.

The North African country had prided itself for more than a decade for being the birthplace of the Arab Spring uprisings against dictatorship.

Polling opened at 8:00 am (0700 GMT) and is set to end at 6:00 pm (1700 GMT).

Electoral board ISIE has said preliminary results should come no later than Wednesday but may be known earlier.

At one polling station in central Tunis, AFP reporters saw a group of mostly older men lining up to vote.

Ahead of polling day, there were no campaign rallies or public debates, and nearly all of the campaign posters in city streets have been of Saied.

With little hope for change in a country mired in economic crisis, the mood among much of the electorate has been one of resignation.

"We have nothing to do with politics," Mohamed, a 22-year-old who gave only his first name for fear of retribution, told AFP in the capital.

Neither he nor his friends planned to vote, he said, because they believed it was "useless".

After rising to power in a landslide in 2019, Saied, now 66, led a sweeping power grab that saw him rewrite the constitution.

A burgeoning crackdown on dissent ensued, and a number of Saied's critics across the political spectrum were jailed, sparking criticism both at home and abroad.

New York-based Human Rights Watch has said that more than "170 people are detained in Tunisia on political grounds or for exercising their fundamental rights".