INTERVIEW | India can play a vital role in de-escalating the conflict: Lebanese Ambassador

It’s been a year since Hamas attacked Israel, sparking a war that has spread to the neighbourhood, from Lebanon to Iran.

In a conversation with Yeshi Seli, the Ambassador of Lebanon to India Rabie Narsh said the consequences of Israel’s attack on his country have been catastrophic. Here are some excerpts.

What has been the toll of the recent attacks by Israel?

Lebanon is currently enduring a brutal war by Israel, which has unleashed an array of advanced and devastating weaponry. These include extremely heavy bombs, each weighing 2,000 pounds, as well as internationally banned munitions like white phosphorus. The consequences have been catastrophic, with the death toll rising to over 2,100 civilians, and more than 11,000 individuals injured, in addition to around 1.2 million displaced. The scale of destruction and loss is profound, marking a severe humanitarian crisis in the country.

How were these attacks countered and what kind of collateral damages were suffered?

On the humanitarian front, the Lebanese government, with support from international organizations and NGOs, swiftly mobilized to assist the displaced and those affected in the targeted areas. Temporary shelters, including public schools and makeshift complexes, were established to house those in need. However, this response has placed an immense strain on the government, which is already managing the presence of approximately 2 million Syrian refugees. The humanitarian crisis continues to deepen, with fears of further complications arising. The UNHCR has urgently appealed to the international community for additional aid to help Lebanon manage this overwhelming burden.

Today is the first anniversary of the Hamas attack on Israel. What are your views on the attack then and what followed later?

What occurred on October 7 did not originate on that specific day, its roots trace back 75 years to the establishment of Israeli occupation in Arab lands. The occupation remains the fundamental cause of instability and violence in West Asia. Israel’s persistent refusal to adhere to international norms, its violations of international law, and its denial of the Palestinian people's right to self-determination, freedom, education, and a sovereign state have made conflict inevitable and peace seem increasingly out of reach.

The events of October 7 “did not happen in a vacuum”, as the UN Secretary General said. Palestinian fighters targeted armed settlers unlawfully occupying their homes and lands. While we condemn the killing of civilians, we also recognize the inherent right of any oppressed and occupied people to resist their oppressors. The Palestinian people, especially in Gaza, have endured 18 years of siege, living in what is often described as the world's largest open-air prison, deprived of movement, dignity, and basic human rights. Their resistance is a response to decades of humiliation and systemic injustice.

Where do you see this conflict going?

We find ourselves in this devastating situation because Israel has not been held accountable for its continued encroachment upon its neighbors borders, occupation, war crimes, crimes against humanity, and repeated violations of international law since its creation by a UN resolution. Its persistent refusal to abide by UN resolutions, particularly those endorsing the two-state solution and recognizing the Palestinian people's right to a sovereign state, has prolonged this conflict. As long as these injustices continue, the situation remains ripe for further escalation.

There is a very real and growing fear that this war could spiral into a wider regional war, threatening not only regional stability but also global peace and security. Unfortunately, without a fundamental shift towards justice and accountability towards the rogue state of Israel, the path ahead looks increasingly perilous.

Israel terms Hezbollah as a terrorist organization. How would you describe Hezbollah?

It is important to remember that Israel itself engages in state terrorism, with its army functioning as the largest terrorist organization in the world. Therefore, it has no moral or legal authority to label any group as "terrorist."

As for Hezbollah, it is a legitimate Lebanese political party with representation in the government, parliament, and administration. Within the framework of domestic politics, Hezbollah operates according to the established rules of Lebanon's political system. However, it is also a resistance movement, born in 1982 in response to Israel's invasion of Lebanon in that same year. Hezbollah emerged as a direct reaction to occupation; international law grants the right of any occupied people to resist their oppressors.

While there may be internal debates within Lebanon regarding Hezbollah's regional role, there is national consensus on the need to defend our land and sovereignty from the ongoing violations, attacks, and threats posed by Israel. In matters of national defense, Hezbollah’s role is widely supported as part of Lebanon’s broader resistance to occupation.

Which is the biggest issue between Israel and other parts of West Asia?

The biggest issue in the Middle East is Israel itself. The true nature of Israel has been revealed for all to see: a state founded on occupation and terrorism, built upon the blood of innocents, and marked by crimes against humanity, genocide, and colonization. Even more troubling is that it justifies its atrocities through a dangerous and twisted interpretation of religious doctrine.

Israel's continued occupation of Palestinian lands and its refusal to recognize a sovereign Palestinian state is the root cause of tensions in the region. This occupation fuels ongoing conflicts, resentment, and instability across West Asia. Without addressing this core issue, peace remains elusive.

Is the conflict likely to end anytime soon?

As long as the core issue we mentioned above is unsolved, the conflict will persist.

What support do you expect from India?

India, as a peace-loving nation with a strong global presence, is well-positioned to play a vital role in de-escalating the conflict. It maintains good relations with both Lebanon and Israel, making it a credible mediator. As a key player in international politics, India can use its influence to encourage Netanyahu to reconsider his aggressive unlawful policies and help bring an end to this senseless and destructive war, fostering a path toward peace and stability.

Would you expect Hamas to release the remaining hostages?

We believe in a comprehensive solution to the core problems, as I explained above.

What steps would you like other nations to take for peace in the region?

For peace, all nations must commit to ending occupation, respecting international law, recognizing the rights of all peoples, including the establishment of a Palestinian state, and engaging in genuine dialogue and diplomacy to resolve conflicts.

Any personal views you would like to share on the ongoing conflict?

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has rightly stated that this is not the era of war. In the same spirit, I say this is not the era of colonial occupation. Israel must end its occupation, abide by international law, and abandon its expansionist doctrine. We live in the 21st century, and it's time to move beyond outdated religious myths of promised lands and chosen peoples. Our world should be guided by justice, equality, and truth, not by myths and falsehoods.

What are your views on the UN? Do you think it helps in preventing the escalation of conflicts?

The UN plays an important role in promoting peace, but its effectiveness is often limited by the political interests of powerful nations. While the UN can help in de-escalating conflicts through diplomacy and peacekeeping, its ability to prevent conflicts is weakened when its resolutions are ignored or blocked. A perfect example of the UN's limitations is Israel. This rogue state has consistently ignored dozens of resolutions issued by the UN and its various bodies. Israel acts as though it is above international law and defies the will of the global community. A prime example is its opposition to the two-state solution, which is supported by nearly every nation worldwide. Yet, Israel’s resistance to this solution is a key reason why a Palestinian state has yet to be established.

To be truly effective, the UN needs stronger enforcement mechanisms and greater unity among its member states.