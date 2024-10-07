One year on from October 7: The long and troubled history of Israel-Palestine conflict

The October 7 Hamas attack on Israel in 2023 marked the beginning of a new era of the Israel-Palestine conflict. More than 1,200 Israelis and foreign nationals were killed in the attack and 251 more were taken back to Gaza as hostages.

The anniversary comes with Israel engaged in another new war in Lebanon against Hezbollah and preparing to retaliate against Iran, thereby raising fears of an even bigger conflict.

The northern town of Beit Hanoun, only 2km from the border, was one of the first areas hit by Israeli strikes which sustained heavy damage.

Israel continued to bomb Gaza City and other urban centres in the north and ordered civilians to move south of the Wadi Gaza River for "safety and protection" before it began its ground invasion at the end of October.

But Israel was also launching air strikes on the southern cities which hundreds of thousands of Gazans from the north were fleeing towards. By the end of November, parts of the south of the territory lay in ruins, as did much of the north.

Israel intensified its bombing of southern and central Gaza at the start of December, before launching a ground offensive on Khan Younis, and by January more than half of Gaza's buildings had been damaged or destroyed.

One year of conflict has probably damaged close to two-thirds of buildings across the Gaza Strip, with Gaza City suffering the heaviest destruction, according to experts from CUNY Graduate Center and Oregon State University who have been analysing satellite data.

Throughout the year, Hamas - designated as a terrorist organisation by Israel, the UK and many other countries - and its allies have been engaged in intense battles against Israeli forces on the ground. They have also been firing thousands of rockets into Israel.

Gaza, only 41km (25 miles) long and 10km wide, is now, in large parts, uninhabitable. Entire districts have been razed to the ground.