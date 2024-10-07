Palestinian militants in Gaza fire four rockets into Israel as mourners mark Oct 7

Palestinian militants in Gaza fired four rockets into Israel on Monday as mourners marked the anniversary of the Oct. 7 attack, without disrupting a nearby ceremony.

Hamas also said it attacked Israeli forces in different parts of Gaza. The Israeli military said three rockets were intercepted and a fourth fell in an open area. There were no reports of casualties or damage.

The military said it launched a wave of artillery and airstrikes overnight and into Monday to thwart what it said was an imminent attack. It said it targeted Hamas launch posts and underground militant infrastructure.