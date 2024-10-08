Bangladesh interim govt announces 9-member constitution reform commission

DHAKA: Bangladesh's interim government has announced the formation of a nine-member commission to review and evaluate the country's constitution, and recommend necessary reforms.

Under the leadership of prominent Bangladeshi-American professor Ali Riaz, the Constitution Reform Commission will submit its report to the government within 90 days, the state-run BSS news agency reported.

The commission was formed to review and evaluate the existing constitution to establish a representative and effective democracy while empowering the people, it was announced on Monday.

It will prepare a report on recommendations for constitutional reform considering everyone's opinions, The Dhaka Tribune newspaper reported.

The commission includes student representative Mahfuj Alam, who is also the special assistant to the Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus, the report said.