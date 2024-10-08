Nobel Prize in medicine honors two scientists for their discovery of microRNA

STOCKHOLM: Two scientists won the Nobel Prize in physiology or medicine on Monday for their discovery of microRNA, tiny bits of genetic material that serve as on and off switches inside cells that help control what the cells do and when they do it.

If scientists can better understand how they work and how to manipulate them, it could one day lead to powerful treatments for diseases like cancer.

The work by Americans Victor Ambros and Gary Ruvkun is “proving to be fundamentally important for how organisms develop and function,” according to a panel that awarded the prize in Stockholm.

Ambros and Ruvkun were initially interested in genes that control the timing of different genetic developments, ensuring that cell types develop at the right time.

Their discovery ultimately “revealed a new dimension to gene regulation, essential for all complex life forms,” the panel said.

What is the Nobel Prize for?

RNA is best known for carrying instructions for how to make proteins from DNA in the nucleus of the cell to tiny cellular factories that actually build the proteins. MicroRNA does not make proteins, but helps to control what cells are doing, including switching on and off critical genes that make proteins.

Last year’s Nobel for medicine went to scientists who discovered how to manipulate one of those types of RNA, known as messenger RNA or mRNA, now used to make vaccines for COVID-19.

Ambros’ and Ruvkun’s revolutionary discovery was initially made in worms; they set out to identify why some kinds of cells didn’t develop in two mutant strains of worms commonly used as a research model in science.

“Their groundbreaking discovery revealed a completely new principle of gene regulation that turned out to be essential for multicellular organisms, including humans,” according to the citation explaining the importance of their work.

That mechanism has been at work for hundreds of millions of years and has enabled evolution of complex organisms, it said.

Ambros, currently a professor of natural science at the University of Massachusetts Medical School, performed the research at Harvard University. Ruvkun’s research was performed at Massachusetts General Hospital and Harvard Medical School, where he’s a professor of genetics.