Israel bombs tents of displaced Palestinians in northern Gaza, kills 18 people including children

Israel struck the tents for displaced people in the urban Nuseirat and Bureij refugee camps in central Gaza killing 18 people including five children and two women, Palestinian officials said on Wednesday.

The bodies of nine people, including three children, were brought to the Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in the nearby town of Deir al-Balah. An Associated Press journalist saw the bodies at the morgue.

The attack comes a day after Israel's attack on another refugee camp at the centre of Gaza killed at least 17 people including children.

Israel's recent war in Gaza has so far killed at least 42,000 Palestinians including nearly 17,000 children. Apart from the children, at least 11,400 women, nearly 1,000 health workers, 174 journalists and 220 UN workers were killed by Israel in Gaza.