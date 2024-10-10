Dozens killed as Israeli troops pound central, northern Gaza

Israel’s bombardment of central and northern Gaza has killed dozens of people and trapped thousands in their homes, Palestinian officials said Wednesday, as the death toll in the yearlong war passed 42,000.

Gaza’s Health Ministry said it recovered 40 bodies from Jabaliya from Sunday until Tuesday, and another 14 from communities farther north.

The toll is likely higher as there are bodies buried under the rubble and in areas that can’t be accessed, it said.

Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari, the military spokesperson, said that Israeli forces were operating in Jabaliya to prevent Hamas from regrouping and had killed about 100 militants, without providing evidence.

Israel says it only targets militants and blames civilian deaths on Hamas because it fights in residential areas.