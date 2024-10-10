Trade in ASEAN has reached 130 billion dollars in past decade says PM Modi

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has attended the ASEAN-India Summit for a decade, during which trade in the region has doubled to reach $130 billion.
“Our trade with the ASEAN region has almost doubled in the last ten years to over $130 billion. Today, from India, there are direct flights with seven ASEAN countries, and soon direct flights will also start with Brunei,” said PM Modi during his address at the Summit in Lao PDR on Thursday.
A decade ago, PM Modi announced India's 'Act East' policy. “Over the past decade, this policy has given new energy, direction, and momentum to the historical ties between India and ASEAN countries,” he added.
In 2018, India launched the Indo-Pacific Oceans Initiative, which complements the ASEAN outlook on the Indo-Pacific. In 2023, maritime exercises were initiated for regional security and stability.
Singapore was the first ASEAN country with which India established FinTech connectivity, and this success is now being replicated in other nations.
Interestingly, over 300 ASEAN students have availed themselves of scholarships at Nalanda University. Additionally, efforts have been made to preserve common heritage in Laos, Cambodia, Vietnam, Myanmar, and Indonesia.
“India has contributed over $30 million to the Science and Technology fund, Digital fund, and Green fund for cooperation in various fields. As a result, today our cooperation extends from underwater to space. That is, our partnership has expanded in every way in the last decade,” PM Modi remarked.
Meanwhile, 2025 will be celebrated as the ASEAN-India Year of Tourism, for which India will contribute $5 million towards joint activities.
During the meeting, leaders agreed to create a new ASEAN-India Plan of Action (2026-30) that will guide both sides in realising the full potential of the ASEAN-India partnership.