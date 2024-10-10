UN peacekeeping force reports Israeli firing on Lebanon headquarters

According to UNIFIL, the Israeli military also hit another position in Ras Naqura on Thursday.

The peacekeeping force said it hit "the entrance to the bunker where peacekeepers were sheltering, and damaging vehicles and a communications system."

"An IDF drone was observed flying inside the UN position up to the bunker entrance," it said.

UNIFIL, which has some 10,000 peacekeepers stationed in south Lebanon, has called for a ceasefire since an escalation between Israel and Hezbollah on September 23.

On Wednesday, "IDF soldiers deliberately fired at and disabled the position's perimeter-monitoring cameras," it added.

"They also deliberately fired on (a site) where regular tripartite meetings were held before the conflict began, damaging lighting and a relay station."

"We remind the IDF and all actors of their obligations to ensure the safety and security of UN personnel and property and to respect the inviolability of UN premises at all times," it said.