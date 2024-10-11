A new mayor takes office in southern Mexico after his predecessor was beheaded

CHILPANCINGO, Mexico: A new mayor was sworn in Thursday in a city in southern Mexico where his predecessor was killed and beheaded less than a week after taking office.

The new mayor, Gustavo Alarcón, a doctor, had been elected as an alternate on the same ticket as deceased Mayor Alejandro Arcos in the June election.

Arcos took office on Oct. 1 in the violence-wracked city of Chilpancingo, the capital of the southern state of Guerrero. But his beheaded body was found in a pickup truck Sunday; his head had been placed on the vehicle’s roof. Two rival drug gangs are fighting to control the city.

Alarcón took the oath of office with a minimal security detail of a handful of police officers Thursday. He pledged to “work for the good of all” and fight the violence that has gripped Chilpancingo for years.

Before he was killed, Arcos had told local media he needed more protection, but officials said no formal request had been received. State and federal governments can offer mayors bulletproof vehicles, additional bodyguards and emergency alert systems. It was not clear if Alarcón had been granted that kind of protection.

Chilpancingo, a city of about 300,000, is dominated by two warring drug gangs, the Ardillos and the Tlacos. One staged a demonstration of hundreds of people, hijacked a government armored car, blocked a major highway and took police hostage in 2023 to win the release of arrested suspects.