'Solutions to problems can't come from battlefield': PM Modi at East Asia Summit

Noting that the most negatively affected countries due to ongoing conflicts in various parts of the world are those from the Global South, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday called for the restoration of peace and stability in regions such as Eurasia and West Asia as soon as possible.

Addressing the 19th East Asia Summit, Modi said solutions to problems cannot come from the battlefield.

He also said a free, open, inclusive, prosperous, and rules-based Indo-Pacific is crucial for the peace and progress of the entire region.

The peace, security, and stability in the South China Sea are in the interest of the entire Indo-Pacific region, Modi stressed.

"We believe that maritime activities should be conducted in accordance with UNCLOS. Ensuring freedom of navigation and airspace is essential. A robust and effective code of conduct should be developed. And it should not impose restrictions on the foreign policies of regional countries," the prime minister said.

"Our approach should focus on development and not expansionism," Modi asserted.

He noted that the most negatively affected countries, due to ongoing conflicts in various parts of the world, are those from the Global South.

There is a collective desire for the restoration of peace and stability in regions such as Eurasia and West Asia as soon as possible, he said.

"I come from the land of Buddha, and I have repeatedly stated that this is not the era of war. Solutions to problems cannot come from the battlefield," Modi said.

It is essential to respect sovereignty, territorial integrity, and international laws, he said, adding that with a humanitarian perspective, "we must place a strong emphasis on dialogue and diplomacy."

In fulfilling its responsibilities as a 'Vishwabandhu', India will continue to make every effort to contribute in this direction, Modi said.

His remarks came amidst conflicts between Ukraine and Russia in Eurasia and the Israel-Hamas war in West Asia.

Asserting that terrorism also poses a serious challenge to global peace and security, Modi said that to combat it, forces that believe in humanity must come together and work in tandem.

"And, we must strengthen mutual cooperation in the areas of cyber, maritime, and space," Modi added.