WHO: Poor mental health at work costs global economy 1 trillion dollars annually

NEW DELHI: Depression and anxiety alone lead to the loss of approximately 12 billion workdays each year, costing the global economy around US 1 trillion annually, the World Health Organisation (WHO) said on Thursday.

Marking World Mental Health Day, observed annually on 10th October, the WHO highlighted how unhealthy conditions including stigma, discrimination, and workplace risks such as harassment can significantly impact mental health.

This year’s theme, ‘Mental Health at Work’, underscores the importance of safe, healthy working environments as a protective factor for mental wellbeing, stated Saima Wazed, WHO Regional Director for the Southeast Asia Region.

She explained that poor mental health not only affects individuals and their families but can also result in decreased work performance, absenteeism, and higher staff turnover.

“We spend approximately a third of our lives at work, so it is easy to overlook the importance of mental health in the workplace. For many of us, work is a significant source of stress, anxiety, and pressure.

And yet, because it is a place where we spend most of our time, positive change created at work can make a significant difference in our lives,” she said.