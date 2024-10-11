WHO: Poor mental health at work costs global economy 1 trillion dollars annually

NEW DELHI: Depression and anxiety alone lead to the loss of approximately 12 billion workdays each year, costing the global economy around US 1 trillion annually, the World Health Organisation (WHO) said on Thursday.
Marking World Mental Health Day, observed annually on 10th October, the WHO highlighted how unhealthy conditions including stigma, discrimination, and workplace risks such as harassment can significantly impact mental health.
This year’s theme, ‘Mental Health at Work’, underscores the importance of safe, healthy working environments as a protective factor for mental wellbeing, stated Saima Wazed, WHO Regional Director for the Southeast Asia Region.
She explained that poor mental health not only affects individuals and their families but can also result in decreased work performance, absenteeism, and higher staff turnover.
“We spend approximately a third of our lives at work, so it is easy to overlook the importance of mental health in the workplace. For many of us, work is a significant source of stress, anxiety, and pressure.
And yet, because it is a place where we spend most of our time, positive change created at work can make a significant difference in our lives,” she said.
Wazed emphasised that improving working environments involves both the physical and psychological spaces in which employees operate. “This includes providing areas to socialise, ergonomic office equipment, exercise facilities, and more,” she said.
Measures to promote mental health include training managers on mental health issues, conducting mindfulness workshops, and using surveys to assess workplace conditions.
Direct interventions will feature counselling services, referral pathways, peer advisory networks, and other related initiatives.
“As endorsed and mandated by our Member States, mental and psychosocial health and wellbeing is one of the cornerstones of our Regional Roadmap for Results and Resilience. In line with the roadmap, we recently announced SEARO Care — our groundbreaking initiative to improve the mental health and wellness of all who work at our Regional and Country Offices,” she added.
Once piloted and formally launched, SEARO Care could serve as a case study and model for other organisations and companies across the region, which includes 11 member countries, including India.
Wazed outlined SEARO Care’s two main pillars: improving the working environment in all offices, and protecting and promoting the mental health of all employees.
“We know that if SEARO Care is successful, it will create a supportive environment where employees feel valued, respected, and cared for. It will ensure higher job satisfaction, reduced stress levels, and improved overall happiness among employees,” she said.
“These changes should foster a positive organisational culture characterised by trust, open communication, and mutual respect. We expect that it will help staff adapt to changes and overcome challenges effectively, while reducing absenteeism and presenteeism. That alone should promote collaboration and innovation, and help us collectively work towards our regional goals,” Wazed concluded.