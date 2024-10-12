PTI’s protest plans during SCO summit ‘political terrorism’: Pakistan Minister Ahsan Iqbal

NEW DELHI: Pakistan minister, Ahsan Iqbal, blames accused Imran Khan’s PTI party at the behest of neighbouring country (implying India) for planning to stage street protests during the upcoming SCO Summit (October 15th).

“Pakistan’s neighbour (implying India) can’t digest the fact that we are going to be hosting SCO Summit so they in connivance with PTI have caused disruptions,” said Iqbal who is the Minister for Planning Development & Special Initiatives of Pakistan on Saturday.

He termed this as ‘political terrorism’ aimed at maligning the country.

Interestingly, on Saturday morning Pakistan made a formal announcement on it hosting the SCO Head of govt summit. Those attending this would include PMs of China, Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan. Iran will be represented by First Vice President and India by EAM Dr S Jaishankar.

India hasn’t responded to these allegations, though a week back India had formally announced that Dr Jaishankar would be taking part in the Summit.

“I am not going to Islamabad to talk about India, Pakistan but only to attend the SCO summit,” Dr Jaishankar had said recently.

Meanwhile, the PTI has announced the suspension of its protests in Punjab and issued a nationwide call urging party leaders and workers to converge in Islamabad on Oct 15.

The PTI has also demanded immediate access for party leaders and family members to its founder, Imran Khan, who is incarcerated in Adiala Jail.

The government earlier banned visits to prisoners at Adiala Jail until October 18 due to security concerns rela­ted to the high-profile SCO summit.

The Pakistani government has deployed more than 10,000 police and paramilitary personnel for the security of about 900 delegates who will arrive in Islamabad for the 23rd SCO summit to be held on October 15 and 16.