'Systematic pattern': India condemns Bangladesh over attack on Durga puja pandal, theft at Kali temple

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Saturday criticised Bangladesh over the recent attack on a Durga puja pandal in Dhaka and the theft of an ornament gifted by PM Narendra Modi at a Satkhira temple.
MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal issued a statement expressing "serious concern" over the attack on a Puja mandap in Dhaka's Tantibazar and the theft of a crown from Satkhira’s Jeshoreshwari Kali temple.
"These are deplorable events. They follow a systematic pattern of desecration and damage to temples and deities that we have witnessed over several days now," the statement read.
Emphasising the need for protection of minorities, the statement added: "We call upon the Government of Bangladesh to ensure the safety and security of Hindus and all minorities and their places of worship, especially during this auspicious festival time."
Bangladeshi daily Prothom Alo reported an incident involving a "crude bomb" allegedly thrown at a Durga Puja pandal in the Tantibazar area of Old Dhaka on Friday night. Although the bomb caught fire, the report added that nobody was injured.
Meanwhile, locals said that a group of youths from an alley beside the Puja mandap tossed a bottle aimed at the altar. When volunteers ran after the attackers, they were assaulted with knives, leaving five injured.
And on Friday, the Indian High Commission in Dhaka urged Bangladesh to investigate the reported theft of a crown gifted by PM Modi to the Jeshoreshwari Kali temple during his visit to the country in 2021.
"We have seen reports of theft of the crown gifted by PM Modi to Jeshoreshwari Kali Temple (Satkhira) in 2021 during his visit to Bangladesh. We express deep concern and urge the government of Bangladesh to investigate theft, recover the crown and take action against the perpetrators," the Indian High Commission wrote on X.
Separately, Indian government sources said New Delhi is deeply disturbed by the reported incident of theft. The Indian High Commission in Dhaka is in touch with Bangladesh authorities on the issue, they said.
The Daily Star reported that the theft occurred between 2.00 pm and 2.30 pm on October 10, after Temple Priest Dilip Mukherjee left following the day's worship. The cleaning staff later found that the crown was missing from the deity's head, the report added.
CCTV footage circulating on social media showed an unidentified man in a white T-shirt and jeans entering the temple, removing the crown, and tucking it into his shirt before exiting the temple premises.