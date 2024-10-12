'Systematic pattern': India condemns Bangladesh over attack on Durga puja pandal, theft at Kali temple

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Saturday criticised Bangladesh over the recent attack on a Durga puja pandal in Dhaka and the theft of an ornament gifted by PM Narendra Modi at a Satkhira temple.

MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal issued a statement expressing "serious concern" over the attack on a Puja mandap in Dhaka's Tantibazar and the theft of a crown from Satkhira’s Jeshoreshwari Kali temple.

"These are deplorable events. They follow a systematic pattern of desecration and damage to temples and deities that we have witnessed over several days now," the statement read.

Emphasising the need for protection of minorities, the statement added: "We call upon the Government of Bangladesh to ensure the safety and security of Hindus and all minorities and their places of worship, especially during this auspicious festival time."