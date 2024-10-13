Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu condoles death of Ratan Tata

JERUSALEM: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has expressed his condolences on the passing of Indian industrial titan Ratan Tata, calling him a champion of the Israel-India friendship.
The former Tata Group chairman passed away on Wednesday evening at the age of 86.
In a post on X (formerly Twitter), addressed to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Netanyahu highlighted Tata's contributions to strengthening ties between Israel and India.
"To my friend, Prime Minister @narendramodi. I and many in Israel mourn the loss of Ratan Naval Tata, a proud son of India and a champion of the friendship between our two countries," Netanyahu said on Saturday.
He further requested Prime Minister Modi to extend his sympathies to Tata’s family.
"In sympathy, Benjamin Netanyahu," he concluded in his post.
Singapore’s Prime Minister Lawrence Wong also paid tribute to Ratan Tata on Thursday, describing him as a true friend of Singapore.
On Friday, French President Emmanuel Macron expressed his condolences, praising Tata's contributions to innovation and manufacturing, while acknowledging his role in strengthening industries in both India and France.