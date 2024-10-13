Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu condoles death of Ratan Tata

JERUSALEM: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has expressed his condolences on the passing of Indian industrial titan Ratan Tata, calling him a champion of the Israel-India friendship.

The former Tata Group chairman passed away on Wednesday evening at the age of 86.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), addressed to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Netanyahu highlighted Tata's contributions to strengthening ties between Israel and India.

"To my friend, Prime Minister @narendramodi. I and many in Israel mourn the loss of Ratan Naval Tata, a proud son of India and a champion of the friendship between our two countries," Netanyahu said on Saturday.