Netanyahu mulls plan to occupy northern Gaza after 'starving' and 'killing' Palestinians in the region

After a year of devastating war, Israel has far fewer ground troops in Gaza than it did a few months ago and in recent weeks has turned its attention to Hezbollah, launching an invasion of southern Lebanon. There is no sign of progress on a cease-fire in either front.

Israel's recent war on Gaza has so far killed over 42,000 Palestinians, including more than 17000 children, 11000 women, more than 1000 health care workers and 174 journalists. Meanwhile several studies have pointed out that these figures could be inaccurate due to the peculiar circumstances in Gaza which has made the data collection difficult. The studies estimate the death toll to be around 2 lakhs.

People in northern Gaza could be forced to "surrender or starve"

The Generals' Plan was presented to the parliament last month by a group of retired generals and high-ranking officers, according to publicly available minutes. Since then, officials from the prime minister's office called seeking more details, according to its chief architect, Giora Eiland, a former head of the National Security Council.

Israeli media reported that Netanyahu told a closed parliamentary defense committee session that he was considering the plan.

Eiland said the only way to stop Hamas and bring an end to the yearlong war is to prevent its access to aid.

"They will either have to surrender or to starve," Eiland said. "It doesn't necessarily mean that we're going to kill every person," he said. "It will not be necessary. People will not be able to live there (the north). The water will dry up."

He believes the siege could force Hamas to release some 100 Israeli hostages still being held by the group since its Oct. 7 attack. At least 30 of the hostages are presumed dead, most of them killed in Israeli strikes.

Human rights groups are appalled.

"I'm most concerned by how the plan seems to say that if the population is given a chance to evacuate and they don't, then somehow they all turn into legitimate military targets, which is absolutely not the case," said Tania Hary, executive director of Gisha, an Israeli organization dedicated to protecting Palestinians' right to move freely within Gaza.

The copy of the plan shared with AP says that if the strategy is successful in northern Gaza it could then be replicated in other areas, including tent camps further to the south sheltering hundreds of thousands of Palestinians.

When asked about the plan Wednesday, State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said the U.S. was going to "make absolutely clear that it's not just the United States that opposes any occupation of Gaza, any reduction in the size of Gaza, but it is the virtual unanimous opinion of the international community."

In northern Gaza, aid has dried up and people are trapped

The north, including Gaza City, was the initial target of Israel's ground offensive early in the war, when it first ordered everyone there to leave. Entire neighborhoods have been reduced to rubble since then.

A senior U.N. official said no aid, except for one small shipment of fuel for hospitals, has entered the north since Sept. 30, whether through crossings from Israel or from southern Gaza. The official spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss confidential information.

COGAT, the Israeli body facilitating aid crossings into Gaza, denied that crossings to the north have been closed but did not respond when asked how many trucks have entered in recent days.

The U.N. official said only about 100 Palestinians have fled the north since Sunday.

"At least 400,000 people are trapped in the area," Philippe Lazzarini, head of the U.N.'s agency for Palestinian refugees, wrote on X Thursday. "With almost no basic supplies available, hunger is spreading."

Troops have already cut off roads between Gaza City and areas further north, making it difficult for people to flee, said two doctors in the far north – Mohammed Salha, director of al-Awda Hospital, and Dr. Rana Soloh, at Kamal Adwan Hospital.

"North Gaza is now divided into two parts," Soloh said. "There are checkpoints and inspections, and not everyone can cross easily."