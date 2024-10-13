They fled their homes to escape Boko Haram, but Nigeria is resettling them back despite their fears

DAMASAK: When Boko Haram launched an insurgency in northeastern Nigeria in 2010, Abdulhameed Salisu packed his bag and fled from his hometown of Damasak in the country's battered Borno state. The 45-year-old father of seven came back with his family early last year.

They are among thousands of Nigerians taken back from displacement camps to their villages, hometowns or newly built settlements known as "host communities" under a resettlement program that analysts say is being rushed to suggest the conflict with the Islamic militants is nearly over.

Across Borno, dozens of displacement camps have been shut down, with authorities claiming they are no longer needed and that most places from where the displaced fled are now safe.

But many of the displaced say it's not safe to go back.

Boko Haram—Nigeria's homegrown jihadis—took up arms in 2009 to fight against Western education and impose their radical version of Islamic law, or Sharia. The conflict, now Africa's longest struggle with militancy, has spilt into Nigeria's northern neighbours.

Some 35,000 civilians have been killed and more than 2 million have been displaced in the northeastern region, according to UN numbers.

The 2014 kidnapping of 276 schoolgirls by Boko Haram in the village of Chibok in Borno State—the epicentre of the conflict—shocked the world.

Borno State alone has nearly 900,000 internally displaced people in displacement camps, with many others absorbed in local communities. So far this year, at least 1,600 civilians have been killed in militant attacks in Borno State, according to the Armed Conflict Location and Event Data Project, a US-based nonprofit.

And in a state where at least 70% of the population depends on agriculture, dozens of farmers have also been killed by the extremists or abducted from their farmland in the last year.

In May, hundreds of hostages, mostly women and children who were held captive for months or years by Boko Haram, were rescued from a forest enclave and handed over to authorities, the army said.

In September, at least 100 villagers were killed by suspected Boko Haram militants who opened fire on a market, on worshippers and in people's homes in the Tarmuwa council area of the neighbouring Yobe state, west of Borno.