EU slams 'unacceptable' Israel attacks on Lebanon peacekeepers

At least five peacekeepers have been wounded in recent days as Israel targets Hezbollah in southern Lebanon.
A picture taken from a position in northern Israel shows smoke billowing following Israeli bombardment on the Lebanese side of the border on October 13, 2024.
A picture taken from a position in northern Israel shows smoke billowing following Israeli bombardment on the Lebanese side of the border on October 13, 2024. Photo | AFP
AFP
Updated on
LUXEMBOURG: The European Union's foreign policy chief Josep Borrell Monday denounced as "completely unacceptable" a series of Israeli attacks that have injured United Nations peacekeepers in southern Lebanon.

"The 27 (EU) members agreed on asking (the) Israelis to stop attacking UNIFIL," Borrell told reporters ahead of a meeting of the bloc's foreign ministers in Luxembourg. "It's completely unacceptable attacking United Nations troops," he said.

A picture taken from a position in northern Israel shows smoke billowing following Israeli bombardment on the Lebanese side of the border on October 13, 2024.
At least five peacekeepers have been wounded in recent days as Israel targets Hezbollah in southern Lebanon.

UNIFIL, a mission of about 9,500 troops of various nationalities created following Israel's 1978 invasion of Lebanon, has accused the Israeli military of "deliberately" firing on its positions.

"Many European members are participating in this mission," Borrell noted. "Their work is very important."

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called on UN chief Antonio Guterres Sunday to move peacekeepers deployed in south Lebanon out of "harm's way", saying Hezbollah was using them as "human shields".

UNIFIL has refused to leave its positions.

A picture taken from a position in northern Israel shows smoke billowing following Israeli bombardment on the Lebanese side of the border on October 13, 2024.
