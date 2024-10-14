Spanish PM says 'no withdrawal' of UN Lebanon force

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez on Monday said there would be "no withdrawal" of the UN peacekeeping force from southern Lebanon after Israeli attacks and calls to leave.

Israel's offensive against the Iran-backed Hezbollah militia has thrust the UNIFIL force deployed in Lebanon since 1978 into the spotlight.

The force, which involves about 9,500 troops from some 50 nations led by a Spanish general, has in recent days reported multiple Israeli attacks that injured five of its troops and sparked international condemnation.

On Sunday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called on UNIFIL to withdraw for their own safety and said their presence had "the effect of providing Hezbollah terrorists with human shields".