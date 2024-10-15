Iran cyber attacks against Israel surge after Gaza war: Microsoft report

PARIS: Israel has become the top target of Iranian cyber attacks since the start of the Gaza war last year, while Tehran had focused primarily on the United States before the conflict, Microsoft said Tuesday.

"Following the outbreak of the Israel-Hamas war, Iran surged its cyber, influence, and cyber-enabled influence operations against Israel," Microsoft said in an annual report.

"From October 7, 2023 to July 2024, nearly half of the Iranian operations Microsoft observed targeted Israeli companies," said the Microsoft Digital Defense Report.

From July to October 2023, only 10 percent of Iranian cyber attacks targeted Israel, while 35 percent aimed at American entities and 20 percent at the United Arab Emirates, according to the US software giant.

Since the war started Iran has launched numerous social media operations with the aim of destabilising Israel.

"Within two days of Hamas' attack on Israel, Iran stood up several new influence operations," Microsoft said.

An account called "Tears of War" impersonated Israeli activists critical of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's handling of a crisis over scores of hostages taken by Hamas, according to the report.

An account called "KarMa", created by an Iranian intelligence unit, claimed to represent Israelis calling for Netanyahu's resignation.