UN troubled by jailing of political opponents in Tunisia

GENEVA: The United Nations said Tuesday it was troubled by the presidential election campaign in Tunisia, which had been "marred" by a crackdown on the opposition.

Three years after making a sweeping power grab, Kais Saied was re-elected president of Tunisia with 90.69 percent of the votes cast, the ISIE electoral authority announced Monday.

A low turnout reflected widespread discontent in the cradle of the Arab Spring pro-democracy uprisings.

Saied had been widely expected to win after the ISIE barred 14 candidates from standing, with other figures jailed.

"Such cases are troubling. Their trials indicate a lack of respect for due process and fair trial guarantees," UN human rights chief Volker Turk said.

His statement recalled that out of 17 prospective candidates only three were accepted, while a number of presidential hopefuls were arrested and served lengthy prison sentences on various charges.

Meanwhile more than 100 prospective candidates, their campaign members and other political figures were arrested on a variety of charges ranging from falsification of electoral paperwork to issues related to national security.