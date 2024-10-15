Who am I? A South Korean adoptee finds answers about the past — just not the ones she wants

The twins are very different.

Webster, a nanny with a son in college, is whimsical, chatty and easygoing. Iraca, who works as a chef and dietitian, is meticulous, serious and always on the go. Her nickname is Speedy Dee-Dee.

Those differences are what prompted them to take a DNA test in the first place; they wanted to confirm for themselves that they are biological sisters.

Adopted by the same American family, their files described them as abandoned in front of a hospital. Anytime they thought about searching for their birth parents, they felt overwhelmed.

“Abandoned is such a hard word….It feels so hollow,” Webster says. “When you’re told a narrative that you’ve been abandoned, left as a baby, where are you going to go with that?”

They traveled to South Korea for the 2018 Winter Olympics and visited Holt’s office in Seoul, just months after Park went there. A social worker for Holt told the twins that the agency had no further documents for them.

Which led them to wonder: If they’d just been left on a doorstep, how could anyone have really known they were twins?

The results were reassuring; they were indeed sisters. But the test led to a baffling turn: A stranger sent them a note pointing out that the DNA site also registered a man called “Mr. P” as their father.

They were stunned. They asked the DNA company if this was a scam. It wasn’t.

The stranger turned out to be Kimmel. She told them that their father had been looking for them for decades.

“Even now sometimes, it feels like a dream,” Iraca says.

They felt guilty that so many adoptees, including Kimmel, had been desperately searching for their families, and their father had been searching for them. But they hadn’t been searching.

“It wasn’t about not wanting to know,” Webster says. “It was about cutting that emotion off because we didn’t think we had a choice.”

In October 2022, the twins went to South Korea. Park waited for them anxiously at the airport, holding up a handwritten English sign that read “Dee, Becca, welcome to Korea.”

He brought two bouquets of flowers: one roses and the other chrysanthemums. He made sure to give the right bouquet to the right daughter.

He hugged them. “Thank you for waiting for me,” he said.

He spoke only Korean. They spoke only English and came across as unmistakably American. At one point, as they tried to walk inside his home, he said, “No, no, no, no”; they hadn’t followed the Korean practice of taking off their shoes.

But for all the differences, the twins felt an instant connection. Park showed them photos on his wall of his own father and mother. They met their Korean brother and their uncles and aunts, who hosted a welcome party. These strangers who were somehow still family touched the sisters’ faces and speculated on who looked like whom.

Park gave each of them a hanbok, a traditional Korean garment. They wore them to a Buddhist temple where there’s a memorial photo of their mother.

Back in North Carolina, the sisters are now taking care of their adoptive mother, who has health challenges, and it’s difficult to find the time and money to visit South Korea. But they want to make the effort to get to know their father..

They call him K-Dad, to differentiate from their adoptive father, who died more than a decade ago. He sends them packages of seaweed and green tea.

They are left with mixed feelings. After all, they ended up happy in America. Yet their happiness was built on an injustice that hurt thousands, including their birth father. They resent that they learned of their identity from a stranger, and that they were too late to meet their mother.

“We have both built such incredible lives that it’s hard to look at that and anything negative about it,” Webster says. “(Yet) there’s a part of it that we feel sad.”

Park, too, has mixed feelings. He wears a huge smile when he talks about meeting his daughters again. Their pictures cover his walls, along with taped memos of English words and expressions. Eager to talk with them, he has bought several English books, but says he isn’t getting anywhere.

It was painful for him to see his daughters leave. He’s frustrated that Holt, which didn’t respond to AP’s request for comment, missed an opportunity to reunite them as early as 2018. In his mid-80s and still struggling financially, Park can’t afford a long and expensive trip to America.

“It’s sad,” Park says. “There’s so little time left for me.”