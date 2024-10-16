350 bodies recovered from Jabaliya as Israel continues attacks on northern Gaza

Hospitals have received around 350 bodies since Israel's offensive on Jabaliya, an urban refugee camp in the north of Gaza began on Oct. 6, according to Dr. Mounir al-Boursh, the director-general of Gaza's Health Ministry.

He told the Associated Press that more than half of the dead were women and children, and that many bodies remain in the streets and under the rubble, with rescue teams unable to reach them because of Israeli strikes.

“Entire families have disappeared,” he said.

Israel has been carrying out a major operation for more than a week in Jabaliya refugee camp that dates back to the 1948 ethnic cleansing of Palestinians surrounding Israel's creation. Israeli forces have repeatedly returned to Jabaliya and other areas claiming that Hamas militants had regrouped.

An Israeli attack on tents of displaced Palestinians and patients near the Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in the central city of Deir al-Balah on Monday triggered severe criticism as several patients were burnt to death after their tents caught fire from the attack.

The image of a 19-year-old student named Sha’ban al-Dalou being burnt to death went viral on social media triggering widespread criticism against Israel.