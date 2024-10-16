Canadian Sikh leader Jagmeet Singh calls for ban on RSS and actions against Indian diplomat

WASHINGTON: A day after Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) alleged that some Indian diplomats were involved in the killing of a Sikh separatist, Canadian Sikh leader Jagmeet Singh on Tuesday demanded a ban on the RSS and sanctions against the Indian diplomats.

Singh is the leader of the New Democratic Party (NDP) that had in past supported the ruling government of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

India has denied the allegations and said that Canada is harbouring terrorist groups and promoting separatist activities.

The NDP leader, who is known for his pro-Khalistan stance, at a news conference in Ottawa requested an emergency meeting with the Public Security Committee to better understand if there are other steps they can take to protect the Canadians.

"We demand that the Liberal government implement severe sanctions on Indian diplomats and banish the RSS, a violent, militant, terrorist organization from India, which is a group that operates here in Canada and in other countries as well," Singh said, a day after he was briefed by the Canadian government on its side of the allegations against India.

"The briefing confirmed what was shared publicly, that this is a very serious allegation. It confirmed some of the background of how we got here. Really what it highlighted is that we've got the Indian government, specifically the Modi government, that is engaged through diplomats in Canada, criminal elements that have then gone on to shoot at Canadian homes, to shoot at Canadian businesses, to kill Canadians. That is very serious," he alleged.