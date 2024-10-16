Israel military issues new evacuation order for south Beirut

The Israeli military on Wednesday ordered residents to leave part of southern Beirut, a warning which usually precedes strikes on the area pinpointed in the Lebanese capital.

"You are located near facilities and interests affiliated with Hezbollah, which the IDF (Israeli military) will work against in the near future" in the Haret Hreik area, Israeli military spokesman Avichay Adraee wrote in Arabic on X.

This warning came ahead of two deadly airstrikes on Thursday night that resulted in at least 22 fatalities and numerous injuries, marking the most significant attack on central Beirut in over a year of conflict. The strikes reportedly aimed at Wafiq Safa, a high-ranking Hezbollah security official, though he was not present at the targeted locations.

In the aftermath, rescue teams sifted through the debris of collapsed buildings, highlighting the toll of the escalating violence, which has seen Israel intensifying its military campaign against Hezbollah through heavy airstrikes and a ground invasion. This escalation followed a year marked by sporadic exchanges of fire between the two factions.

The airstrikes also impacted civilians, with accounts of families caught in the chaos. Ahmad al-Khatib recounted the terrifying moment his family faced during the explosion, resulting in his wife sustaining serious injuries. The situation for many displaced individuals has become increasingly dire, with residents like Mohammed Tarhani expressing despair over the lack of safety and options amidst ongoing bombardments.

As tensions rise, the conflict continues to affect both sides, with Hezbollah retaliating with rocket fire deeper into Israel, further destabilizing the region.