Israeli strikes kill dozens in Lebanon's Qana, where Israel has dark history of killing civilians

"What solution can be hoped for in light of this reality?" he asked in a statement.

Strikes continued across Lebanon, including in the eastern Bekaa Valley and Nabatiyeh, in southern Lebanon, where the Israeli military said it targeted Hezbollah command centers and weapons facilities that had been embedded in civilian areas. Hezbollah launched more than 90 projectiles towards Israel on Wednesday, wounding four civilians, according to Israel Rescue Services.

Israel also resumed its barrage on Beirut's southern suburbs after a six-day pause, hitting what it said was an arms warehouse under an apartment building, without providing evidence. The military warned residents to evacuate before the strike, and there were no reports of casualties.

During an assessment of the situation in Israel's north on Wednesday, Israel Defense Minister Yoav Gallant said Israel was gleaning intelligence from their capture of Hezbollah militants that was significantly weakening Hezbollah's ability to launch attacks. "We will conduct negotiations under fire, I said that on the first day, I said it in Gaza, I said it here - this is our tool," he told soldiers operating in southern Lebanon.

Israel resumes strikes on Beirut

The strikes on southern Beirut came after Mikati said the United States had given him assurances that Israel would curb its strikes on the capital.

Hezbollah has a strong presence in southern Beirut, known as the Dahiyeh, which is also a residential and commercial area home to large numbers of civilians and people unaffiliated with the militant group.

The Israeli military posted an evacuation warning on the social media platform X ahead of the strike in Beirut. An Associated Press photographer saw three airstrikes in the area, the first coming less than an hour after the notice.

In Nabatiyeh, more than half a dozen strikes hit the city and surrounding areas, according to Lebanon's Health Ministry, which said at least six people were killed and 43 wounded, with rescue efforts still underway. The city's mayor, Ahmad Kahil, was among those killed, provincial governor Huwaida Turk told The Associated Press.

In his statement about Nabatiyeh, Mikati, the caretaker prime minister, said the international community has been "deliberately silent" about Israeli strikes that have killed civilians.

U.N. Special Coordinator for Lebanon Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert called reports of Kahlil's death "alarming."

"This attack follows other incidents in which civilians and civilian infrastructure have been targeted across Lebanon," she said.

Hezbollah began firing rockets into Israel on Oct. 8, 2023, in solidarity with the Hamas, following the surprise Hamas attack on southern Israel.

A year of low-level fighting along the Israel-Lebanon border escalated into all-out war last month, and Israel invaded Lebanon at the start of October. Israeli airstrikes have killed Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah and most of his senior commanders, and Israel has vowed to continue its offensive until its citizens can safely return to communities near the border.

Some 2,300 people have been killed by Israeli strikes in Lebanon since last October, more than three-quarters of them in the past month, according to Lebanon's Health Ministry. The fighting has displaced some 1.2 million people in Lebanon.

Hezbollah's rocket attacks, which have extended their range and grown more intense over the past month, have driven around 60,000 Israelis from their homes in the north. The attacks have killed nearly 60 people in Israel, around half of them soldiers.

Hezbollah has said it will keep up its attacks until there is a cease-fire in Gaza, but that appears increasingly remote after months of negotiations brokered by the United States, Egypt and Qatar sputtered to a halt.