Pakistan PM Shehbaz urges SCO members to strengthen framework for regional challenges

He called the summit a testament to the strength of ties and collaboration among the SCO's diverse nations.

"Together, we have the potential to drive socio-economic progress, enhance regional peace and stability, and improve the quality of life for our citizens," the premier said.

Prime Minister Shehbaz urged the leaders to use the SCO meeting to "exchange ideas, share best practices, and forge concrete action plans that will benefit our economies and societies."

He expressed hope for "wonderful outcomes" from the in-depth deliberations.

"Our collaboration and joint efforts to expand academic and tourism linkages, alleviate poverty, and empower women and youth across the SCO region reflect our commitment to promoting prosperity through unity," he noted.

He recounted the successes achieved during Pakistan's chairmanship and urged for further tangible actions through cooperation in trade and the economy.

He said Afghanistan provides opportunities for trade and transit.

"A stable Afghanistan is essential for fully realizing these opportunities," he added, calling on the international community to provide humanitarian support to the country while urging the interim Afghan government to ensure its territory is not used for terrorism against its neighbors.

Shehbaz also stressed the importance of regional connectivity, noting that Pakistan supports the SCO's connectivity initiative.

He mentioned the Belt and Road Initiative, the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor, and the North-South Initiative as critical for enhancing connectivity in the region.

He urged against viewing connectivity projects through "narrow political lenses" and instead with a focus on increasing regional prosperity.

Shehbaz also highlighted the issue of poverty, stating that collective efforts are needed to eradicate it.

"Poverty is not just a social issue but a moral imperative," he said, urging closer cooperation within the SCO region to address it.

He warned that it is high time to tackle the threat of climate change, which is affecting the region.

"Climate change is an existential crisis that transcends borders, and its impacts are felt universally," he said, adding that Pakistan is on the front lines of climate-related disasters, citing the 2022 floods that affected millions of people and caused $30 billion in losses.