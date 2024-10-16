Pakistan PM Shehbaz urges SCO members to strengthen framework for regional challenges

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday urged Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) member states to strengthen the organisation's framework to address multiple regional challenges and foster closer cooperation.
Sharif made these remarks while addressing the opening session of the 23rd meeting of the Council of the Heads of Government (CHG) of the SCO member states.
"From the esteemed platform of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation, a beacon of multilateralism, I believe we not only have the potential but also the will to create a future that is more prosperous and secure for our people a future that is inclusive and reflective of the shared aspirations of all member states," he said.
Prime Minister Shehbaz highlighted, "We are at a historic moment of transition where sweeping transformations are reshaping the global social, political, economic, and security landscape."
He reaffirmed Pakistan's "commitment to regional peace, stability, enhanced connectivity, and sustainable socio-economic development."
He also emphasized that the SCO "embodies the collective voice and wishes of over 40 percent of the global population, anchored in the Shanghai spirit."
"Your presence here today underscores our shared commitment to fulfilling the aspirations of our people by ensuring collective security and enhancing mutually beneficial cooperation for the sustainable development and prosperity of the SCO region," he stated.
He called the summit a testament to the strength of ties and collaboration among the SCO's diverse nations.
"Together, we have the potential to drive socio-economic progress, enhance regional peace and stability, and improve the quality of life for our citizens," the premier said.
Prime Minister Shehbaz urged the leaders to use the SCO meeting to "exchange ideas, share best practices, and forge concrete action plans that will benefit our economies and societies."
He expressed hope for "wonderful outcomes" from the in-depth deliberations.
"Our collaboration and joint efforts to expand academic and tourism linkages, alleviate poverty, and empower women and youth across the SCO region reflect our commitment to promoting prosperity through unity," he noted.
He recounted the successes achieved during Pakistan's chairmanship and urged for further tangible actions through cooperation in trade and the economy.
He said Afghanistan provides opportunities for trade and transit.
"A stable Afghanistan is essential for fully realizing these opportunities," he added, calling on the international community to provide humanitarian support to the country while urging the interim Afghan government to ensure its territory is not used for terrorism against its neighbors.
Shehbaz also stressed the importance of regional connectivity, noting that Pakistan supports the SCO's connectivity initiative.
He mentioned the Belt and Road Initiative, the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor, and the North-South Initiative as critical for enhancing connectivity in the region.
He urged against viewing connectivity projects through "narrow political lenses" and instead with a focus on increasing regional prosperity.
Shehbaz also highlighted the issue of poverty, stating that collective efforts are needed to eradicate it.
"Poverty is not just a social issue but a moral imperative," he said, urging closer cooperation within the SCO region to address it.
He warned that it is high time to tackle the threat of climate change, which is affecting the region.
"Climate change is an existential crisis that transcends borders, and its impacts are felt universally," he said, adding that Pakistan is on the front lines of climate-related disasters, citing the 2022 floods that affected millions of people and caused $30 billion in losses.
He urged SCO members to prioritize climate change and take steps to mitigate its effects.
Prime Minister Shehbaz avoided direct or indirect references to bilateral issues, especially those involving India.
Earlier, the summit's agenda was unanimously adopted by the participants.
Belarusian Premier Roman Golovchenko, Chinese Premier Li Qiang, Indian External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, Iran's Minister for Trade, Industry, and Mines Seyyed Mohammad Atabak, Kazakh PM Olzhas Bektenov, Kyrgyz head of the cabinet of ministers Akylbek Japarov, Mongolian PM Oyun-Erdene Luvsannamsrai, Russian Premier Mikhail Mishustin, Tajik Prime Minister Qohir Rasulzoda, Turkmen Deputy Chairman Rashid Meredov, and Uzbek Premier Abdulla Aripov are participating in the summit.
Representatives from international organisations, including the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia, the Commonwealth of Independent States, and the European Economic Community, are also attending the event.
Iran's First Vice President could not travel to Pakistan due to regional issues, and the country was represented by Iran's Minister for Trade, Industry, and Mines, Seyyed Mohammad Atabak.
Security was on high alert, with over 10,000 police personnel deployed to maintain peace, supported by paramilitary Rangers and regular army troops. A local holiday has been declared in Islamabad and neighboring Rawalpindi, and Section 144 has been imposed in the twin cities to prevent protests and gatherings.
The SCO comprises China, India, Russia, Pakistan, Iran, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, and Belarus, with 16 more countries affiliated as observers or "dialogue partners."
The group claims to represent 40 percent of the world's population and about 30 percent of its GDP. However, its members have diverse political systems and open disagreements with one another. Pakistan became a full member of the SCO at its 2017 summit in Kazakhstan.