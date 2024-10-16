UK government to impose sanctions on Israeli ministers

After Starmer's comments, Smotrich remained defiant, vowing to fight Israel's enemies in Gaza, Lebanon and Iran while working to prevent the establishment of a Palestinian state.

"No threat will stop me from doing what is right and moral for the citizens of Israel," Smotrich posted on X.

Earlier this week, former foreign secretary David Cameron revealed that the previous Conservative government had been "working on" sanctions against the "extreme" politicians.

Starmer's Labour government announced separate sanctions Tuesday against seven Israeli settler outposts and organisations.

Israeli settler violence and military raids have intensified in the occupied territory following October 7, after Israel launched its war on Gaza.

Pointing to the "dire" humanitarian situation in Gaza, Starmer also called for Israel to "take all possible steps to avoid civilian casualties, to allow aid into Gaza in much greater volume".

Foreign Secretary David Lammy meanwhile announced that Britain, France and Algeria had called an urgent meeting of the UN Security Council after UN reports that "barely any food has entered" North Gaza in the last two weeks.