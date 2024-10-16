Why is North Korea blowing up roads, railways to the South?

Dynamiting inter-Korea roads and railways. Threatening war over drone incursions. Moving nuclear-capable weapons to the border. North Korea appears very unhappy with the South at the moment -- but why?

AFP takes a look at what we know:

What has changed?

For decades, North Korea was officially committed to reunification, and in their constitutions, both North and South Korea claim sovereignty over the whole of the peninsula.

But in January, the North's leader Kim Jong Un declared South Korea his "principal enemy", cut all communications to an "irretrievable level", and had mentions of "reconciliation" or "fellow countrymen" scrubbed from record.

Since then, the North has ramped up weapons testing, bombarded the South with trash-carrying balloons, threatened war over drone incursions, and blown up roads and railways connecting the countries.

"North Korea is simply following through on what they said they would do," Lim Eul-chul, a professor at Kyungnam University, told AFP.

"It seems to reflect the North's determination to completely eliminate any premise of 'unification by absorption' into the South."

Kim even said recently that his country was no longer interested in "liberating the South".

Why now?

It might be the weather.

Swathes of North Korea were hit by devastating floods this summer that destroyed thousands of homes and farms, killing and displacing people.

Pyongyang could have orchestrated this latest round of conflict with the South to deflect from growing domestic discontent, Seoul officials have said.