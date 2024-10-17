Water crisis threatening global food production: urgent call to action

A new report from the Global Commission on the Economics of Water (GCEW) warns that inaction on the water crisis could jeopardize over half of the world’s food production by 2050. Nearly 3 billion people currently live in regions where total water storage is projected to decline, raising alarms about the sustainability of global food systems.

The report highlights that the water crisis could lead to an average GDP drop of 8% for high-income countries and as much as 15% for lower-income nations. Disruptions to the water cycle have significant global economic repercussions, driven by changing precipitation patterns, rising temperatures due to climate change, and a lack of access to clean water and sanitation.

To address this critical issue, the report calls for recognizing the water cycle as a “global common good” and urges a transformation in water governance at all levels. It emphasizes the need to eliminate harmful subsidies in water-intensive sectors and redirect resources toward water-saving solutions, especially for vulnerable populations.