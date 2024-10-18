Setting timeline for ending Ukraine war difficult, says Putin; appreciates Modi's concern

MOSCOW: Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday said it is difficult to specify a timeline for ending the war in Ukraine but asserted that his country will win, as he appreciated Prime Minister Narendra Modi's concern over the situation.

At a media interaction here, the Russian leader said his country was for negotiations but accused Ukraine of trashing efforts made earlier.

Asked by PTI whether he saw a role for India in negotiating peace between Russia and Ukraine, he referred to the concern expressed by Modi, whom he described as a "friend."

He said Russia was "grateful" for this.

Modi will visit Russia on October 22-23 to attend the 16th BRICS Summit in Kazan.

Putin said setting a timeline on ending the war will be difficult and counterproductive.

He blamed the US and NATO for pushing Russia into the war, and said his country will prevail.