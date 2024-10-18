The world is at a dangerous moment as conflicts spread, UN rights chief says

UNITED NATIONS: The UN human rights chief warned Thursday that the world is at an especially dangerous moment in history, with disregard and disrespect for international law “reaching a deafening crescendo.”

Volker Türk said conflicts are spreading and intensifying and humanitarian and human rights laws are being “trampled amid broad impunity.”

He was sharply critical of Israeli authorities for allowing Palestinians in Gaza to reach “catastrophic levels of hunger” but also cited human rights violations in Ukraine, Sudan, Haiti and Myanmar — and said he could name many other conflicts.

The UN high commissioner for human rights spoke about this critical moment “for human life, for human rights and for the stability and prosperity” of countries to reporters Thursday and in a briefing to the General Assembly’s human rights committee on Wednesday.

Türk said the reason the world is in such a crisis of conflicts and violations of international law is because the international structures that were painstakingly built after World War II and the Holocaust to protect human rights and prevent atrocities are starting to erode

“Then, we have to be very worried because the erosion leads to more erosion,” and if civilian casualties are at the edge of being accepted in conflicts, “and you sort of get used to the fact that war is the answer to everything, I fear for the world — and I fear for human rights in particular,” he said.

Türk was especially critical of the humanitarian situation in Gaza, reiterating his warning to Israel that starvation of civilians in war is prohibited by international humanitarian law “and constitutes a war crime.”

Israeli UN Ambassador Danny Danon insisted Wednesday at an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council on Gaza that his country’s humanitarian efforts remain “as comprehensive as ever.” He criticized the council for focusing on the humanitarian situation in Gaza while Israeli civilians “are being targeted daily by those who seek our destruction.”