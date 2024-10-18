What we know about the killing of Hamas chief Yahya Sinwar

The Israeli military announced the death of Hamas chief Yahya Sinwar, mastermind of the October 7 attack, after a group of soldiers killed him in a surprise firefight in southern Gaza's Rafah.

His death represents a massive blow to the Palestinian militant movement that has waged a war with Israeli forces in the Gaza Strip for more than a year now.

Here is what we know about the killing of Israel's most wanted man.

How was Sinwar found and killed?

According to the Israeli military, Sinwar met his end at the hands of a routine patrol on Wednesday.

It said a group of soldiers of the 828th Brigade (Bislach) was moving through the city of Rafah when it came across three Palestinian militants.

Israeli media and military officials said there was no prior intelligence pointing to Sinwar's presence in the area.

"Sinwar hid in places that our forces have explored over a long period of time," military spokesman Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari said during a briefing Thursday.

"The forces identified three terrorists who were going from home to home on the run," Hagari said.

As the soldiers chased them, Sinwar split from the other two, public broadcaster Kan reported.

A tank fired at a building in which two of the militants hid, while Sinwar took cover in another house, it said.

"Sinwar ran away alone into one of the buildings and our forces scanned the area with a drone," Hagari said.

Drone footage released by the military showed Sinwar covered in dust sitting in an armchair staring down a drone as the device entered the house devastated by strikes.

The grainy footage showed Sinwar alone with one hand severely injured and his head covered in a traditional scarf, throwing a stick at the approaching drone during his final moments.

"We identified him as a terrorist inside a building and we shot into the building and we entered to scan the area. We found him with a gun and 40 thousand shekels ($10,750)," said Hagari.