Lebanon says two killed in Israel strike north of Beirut

BEIRUT: Lebanese authorities said two people were killed in an Israeli strike on Saturday in Jounieh, north of Beirut, the first attack on the area since Hezbollah and Israel started trading fire last year.

The strike occurred on the highway connecting Beirut to northern Lebanon, prompting a large deployment of troops and security forces, said an AFP correspondent in the area.

The road, a key artery for those fleeing the Israel-Hezbollah war since it erupted in the south last month, suffered minimal damage.

The health ministry said an Israeli raid there killed two people.

The official National News Agency said a man and his wife were killed in a drone strike on their four-wheel drive.

They were hit in a field adjacent to the road after escaping an initial strike near their vehicle, NNA said, without identifying them.

"I saw them run out of the car," said a witness who asked to remain anonymous. "They were then hit again."

Jounieh, a Christian-majority town, has not been hit since Israel and Hezbollah started exchanging cross-border fire over the Gaza war last year.

The tit-for-tat attacks escalated into all-out war on September 23, with Israel pounding Hezbollah strongholds in Lebanon's south and east as well as the southern suburbs of the capital.