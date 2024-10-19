'Will pay heavy price': Netanyahu on Hezbollah attack on his home

JERUSALEM: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Saturday said Iranian-backed groups who tried to kill him and his wife would pay "a heavy price," after his office reported a drone targeted his residence in Caesarea.

In a post on X, Netanyahu referred to Hezbollah as "Iran's proxy" and said the assassination attempt would not deter him or Israel from continuing the war.

"The attempt by Iran's proxy Hezbollah to assassinate me and my wife today was a grave mistake. This will not deter me or the State of Israel from continuing our just war against our enemies in order to secure our future," he wrote.