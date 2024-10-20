Canada's RRM report claims Indian media shaped negative narratives about Trudeau

NEW DELHI: Canada’s Rapid Response Mechanism (RRM) Report has listed Indian media outlets and journalists, alleging that they align with the Indian government in their coverage of the slain Khalistani extremist Hardeep Singh and the subsequent incidents.

This has reportedly influenced Canadians due to the media’s extensive outreach.

“The incident has evolved into a diplomatic crisis between Canada and India that will likely carry considerable implications for Canadian foreign policy,” says the report titled ‘Potential Foreign Information Manipulation and Interference.’

On June 18, 2023, Nijjar was shot and killed by two masked individuals outside the Guru Nanak Sikh Gurdwara, located in Surrey, British Columbia.

Meanwhile, the RRM alleges that “Modi-aligned outlets amplified several narratives that targeted Canadian Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, Canadian High Commissioner in India, Canada’s Punjabi Sikh diaspora, Canada’s national security agencies and slain Khalistani extremist Hardeep Singh Nijjar’s political beliefs.”