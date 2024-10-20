Eight-storey building collapses in Nairobi, several feared trapped

NAIROBI: A residential building collapsed in the Kenyan capital Nairobi on Sunday, leaving several people feared trapped, county officials and emergency responders said.

Cases of buildings caving in are not uncommon in the country, often a result of shoddy construction and flouted regulations.

The eight-storey building in Kahawa West, a densely-populated neighbourhood north of the capital, had been condemned for demolition, Nairobi county officials said.

Several families were feared trapped under the rubble, the Kenya Red Cross said on X.