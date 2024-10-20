Moldova holds key polls on EU future amid fears of Russian meddling

CHISINAU: Moldovans began voting Sunday in a presidential election and a referendum on joining the European Union, with fears of Russian meddling in the two key electoral tests amid the war in neighbouring Ukraine.

The elections are a litmus test of the former Soviet republic's pro-European turn under incumbent President Maia Sandu, who is seeking a second term in the country of 2.6 million.

Police have made hundreds of arrests after discovering a massive vote-buying scheme, warning this week that up to a quarter of the ballots cast could be tainted by Russian cash.

"Our country is at a crossroads... A group of thieves are trying to deceive people, promise them money, give them false information," Prime Minister Dorin Recean said, urging Moldovans "to be vigilant".

Sandu, who beat a Moscow-backed incumbent in 2020, cut ties with Moscow and applied for Moldova to join the EU following Russia's invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

She has repeatedly sounded the alarm on Russian efforts to interfere in the vote -- a claim Moscow has rejected.

Washington also issued a fresh warning this week, while the EU passed new sanctions on several Moldovans.

'Fate of our country'

Sandu, 52, a former World Bank economist, is the clear favourite in the race.

But with only 35.8 percent of voter support, she is predicted to fall short of the majority needed to avoid a second round on November 3, according to the latest polls by the WatchDog think tank.

Her 10 competitors include Alexandr Stoianoglo, a 57-year-old former prosecutor supported by the pro-Russian Socialists, who is polling at nine percent.

Renato Usatii, a 45-year-old former mayor of Moldova's second largest city Balti, is predicted to win 6.4 percent.

Polls opened at 7:00 am (0400 GMT), with the national anthem playing over loudspeakers in the capital Chisinau, according to an AFP journalist. Voting will end at 9:00 pm, and partial results are expected from around 10:00 pm.