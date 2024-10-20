Trump would be the oldest person to become president. He's not sharing health details

The last thorough report on Trump's health came in 2019, when he was still president. That checkup classified him as obese with a weight of 243 pounds and a body mass index of 30.4, which raises the risk of heart disease, diabetes and other problems. That report also revealed increased dosages of medication for high cholesterol. While Trump doesn’t drink alcohol or smoke, he has long avoided exercise other than golf and loves fast food.

As for his family history, his father had Alzheimer’s disease late in life, one potential risk factor.

Trump’s allies point to his active public lifestyle as evidence that he’s not on the decline.

Trump is a frequent golfer and an engaged host during social functions. He takes questions from the press far more often than Harris. He often speaks for more than 90 minutes at his rallies, standing the entire time and often ignoring the teleprompter.

Trump often rambles through his public appearances

Still, Trump's public appearances are often marked by rambling. He regularly confuses timelines, events and people.

At a town hall-style forum in Fayetteville, North Carolina, Trump seemed to have no recollection of meeting with a severely injured veteran and his family. The veteran’s wife noted that “you visited with him many times” and “you just saw him this summer.”

Trump has also confused Republican rival Nikki Haley with former Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. He confused the location of a major military base. He mistakenly said that Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán led Turkey.

During a meandering news conference riddled with false and misleading statements in August, Trump recalled riding as a passenger in the chopper with former San Francisco Mayor Willie Brown when it was forced to make an emergency landing.

Brown later said he had never shared a helicopter with Trump. Instead, it was likely a Los Angeles city councilman, who is also Black, who shared a rocky helicopter ride with Trump decades earlier.

And more recently, at a rally in Wisconsin, he seemed to squint at teleprompters as he lurched from subject to subject. He described the country as a “third-world hellhole.” He then told his audience, “Remember, there’s a hat that’s made that sells like crazy,” before interrupting himself to comment on a fly.

“Oh there’s a fly, I wonder where the fly came from. See, two years ago, I wouldn’t have had a fly up here. You’re changing rapidly,” Trump said.

He has begun boasting about his “beautiful body” and describes his often long-winded speeches as “flawless.”

Trump regularly acknowledges questions about his age and health during public appearances. On Sunday in Arizona, Trump mocked critics who declare him “cognitively impaired” because he “mispronounced a word.”

“They say, He’s cognitively impaired!” Trump teased. “No, I’ll let you know when I will be. I will be someday — we all will be someday. I’ll be the first to let you know.”

The AP consulted with several medical experts, but none would comment specifically on Trump’s overall health or cognitive abilities without having examined him or having access to recent medical records.

John R. Beard, director of the International Longevity Center at Columbia University, ticked off what could be red flags for cognitive issues during aging, including unusual speech patterns and rambling.

“People can jump from one thought to another without there being any logical link between them, and then tend to go on at length about an issue without really it being tied in with the key argument,” Beard said. But some people may have displayed such traits for years, so the questions are whether they’re worsening or impair performance, he added.

Earlier this year, the science news organization STAT asked a handful of aging experts to analyze clips of Trump’s speeches. They reported several troubling changes since 2017, including an increase in confused word order, repetition and what’s called “all-or-nothing thinking.”

Lenze and Beard urged every presidential candidate, regardless of age, to release a detailed medical report to make clear how healthy they really are.

Lenze said after a certain age, maybe 70 or 75, that should include a full neuropsychological exam, something that takes several hours. It’s far more intensive than quick screening tests that are a snapshot in time, such as the Montreal Cognitive Assessment or MoCA, that Trump often brags about passing in 2018.

“Someone can get a perfect score on the MoCA but still be impaired,” Lenze said. “The level of cognitive intactness and ability to run the presidency is, I think, quite a bit greater than that required to finish the MoCA.”

Without further information, simple life expectancy of the average American man shows Trump has about a 79% change of surviving a four-year term, said aging researcher S. Jay Olshansky of the University of Illinois at Chicago, who studies presidential health and echoes the call for candidate medical records. The younger Harris has a nearly 97% chance of surviving a first term in office, he said.

When it comes to the presidency, “it’s not about age, it’s about function,” Olshansky cautioned.