7 dead, at least 30 missing in Myanmar after boat carrying people who fled fighting capsized

BANGKOK: Seven people are confirmed dead and more than 30 are missing after a boat whose passengers included villagers fleeing from fighting in Myanmar capsized in the Andaman Sea, a rescue worker and local media said Monday.

About 30 people have been rescued from the boat, which on Sunday was carrying an estimated 70-75 people to the nearby coastal town of Myeik in Myanmar’s southern region of Tanintharyi from the island of Kyauk Kar, which is in an estuary leading to the sea, according to a villager helping rescue operations.

The crowded passenger boat set out from Kyauk Kar at 9:30 p.m. on Sunday and sank near the mouth of the estuary about 15 minutes later, said the villager, speaking to The Associated Press on the condition of anonymity because he feared being arrested by the military

The cause of the accident was unclear, but the villager said the boat, which normally carries a maximum of 30-40 passengers, was overcrowded with people and commodities, and there were strong currents in the sea.

Kyauk Kar is about 520 kilometers (320 miles) south of Yangon, Myanmar’s biggest city. It is located near other villages where fighting is taking place between the Myanmar army and pro-democracy guerrillas. Most of the passengers on the boat came from where the fighting had been going on for about a week, the villager said.

Myanmar is wracked by violence that began after the army ousted the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi in February 2021. Opponents of military rule launched an armed resistance movement, and large parts of the country are now embroiled in conflict.