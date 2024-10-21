'Gives us what you stole from us,' Australian senator yells at visiting King Charles

"People have had haircuts, people have shined shoes, suits have been pressed and that's just the republicans," Dutton quipped.

Australia's six state government leaders underscored the political divide on the country's constitutional relationship with Britain by declining invitations to attend the reception. All six would prefer an Australian citizen was Australia's head of state. They each said they had more pressing engagements on Monday, but monarchists agreed the royals had been snubbed.

Charles used the start of his speech to thank Canberra Indigenous elder Auntie Violet Sheridan for her traditional welcome to the king and queen.

"Let me also say how deeply I appreciated this morning's moving Welcome to Country ceremony, which offers me the opportunity to pay my respects to the traditional owners of the lands on which we meet, the Ngunnawal people, and all First Nations peoples who have loved and cared for this continent for 65,000 years," Charles said.

"Throughout my life, Australia's First Nations peoples have done me the great honor of sharing so generously their stories and cultures. I can only say how much my own experience has been shaped and strengthened by such traditional wisdom," Charles added.

Australians decided in a referendum in 1999 to retain Queen Elizabeth II as head of state. That result is widely regarded to have been the consequence of disagreement about how a president would be chosen rather than majority support for a monarch.

Albanese has ruled out holding another referendum on the subject during his current three-year term in government. But it is a possibility if his centre-left Labor Party is re-elected at elections due by May next year.

Charles was drawn into Australia's republic debate months before his visit.

The Australian Republic Movement, which wants Australia to sever its constitutional ties with Britain, wrote to Charles in December last year requesting a meeting in Australia and for the king to advocate their cause. Buckingham Palace politely wrote back in March to say the king's meetings would be decided upon by the Australian government. A meeting with the ARM does not appear on the official itinerary.

"Whether Australia becomes a republic is ... a matter for the Australian public to decide," the Buckingham Palace letter said.