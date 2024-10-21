Japan PM facing lukewarm approval ahead of election

TOKYO: Approval ratings for Japan's new Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba have fallen ahead of an October 27 general election, one weekend poll showed, with another survey suggesting the ruling coalition could struggle to secure a majority.

Former defence minister Ishiba took office this month after being voted leader of the Liberal Democratic Party (LDP), which has been in power for most of Japan's post-war history.

Scandals over funding and LDP lawmakers' ties to the Unification Church -- compounded by voter discontent over rising prices -- caused the party's ratings to plummet during the tenure of Ishiba's predecessor, Fumio Kishida.

A Kyodo News survey on Saturday and Sunday put the current approval rating for Ishiba's cabinet at 41.4 percent, down from 42.0 percent a week earlier.

The disapproval rating was 40.4 percent in the most recent survey of some 1,260 voters, Kyodo said Sunday. Disapproval in the October 12-13 poll was 36.7 percent.

"This election will be really tough and difficult for us," Ishiba told voters in a campaign speech last week.