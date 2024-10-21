Moldova EU vote too close to call, president blames 'foreign interference'

CHISINAU: A referendum on Moldova joining the EU was too close to call early Monday with almost all votes counted, as pro-EU President Maia Sandu blamed "criminal groups working together with foreign forces" -- a veiled reference to Russia -- for the outcome.

The close vote is a setback for Sandu, who managed to top the first round of presidential elections held at the same time on Sunday but will face a tough second round.

The referendum had been widely expected to pass in the country of 2.6 million people which neighbours war-torn Ukraine.

Sandu had applied for Moldova to join the European Union following Russia's invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

With more than 98 percent of the votes counted, the "yes" vote was slightly ahead at 50.08 percent, while the "no" camp -- which had been ahead -- stood at 49.92 percent early Monday.

A stern Sandu said late Sunday that Moldova had witnessed "an unprecedented assault on our country's freedom and democracy, both today and in recent months," blaming "criminal groups, working together with foreign forces hostile to our national interests".

In the presidential election, Sandu gained almost 42 percent of the votes, according to the results, and so will face her closest competitor, Alexandr Stoianoglo, in a second round on November 3.

The former prosecutor backed by the pro-Russian Socialists had picked up a higher-than-expected result of more than 26 percent in the race with 11 competitors in total.

'Weakens pro-European image'

The referendum result -- even if it results in a slim victory for the pro-EU camp -- "weakens the pro-European image of the population and the leadership of Maia Sandu", Florent Parmentier, a political scientist at Paris-based Sciences Po, told AFP.