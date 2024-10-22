Five found dead in shooting at home in Washington, teen in custody: Police

FALL CITY: Five people of a family were killed in a shooting inside a home in southeast of Seattle on Monday morning and took a teenager into custody, police said.

Upon information on a shooting in Fall City, Washington, King County, police went to the spot and took a teen into custody while another teenager who had been hurt was taken to a Seattle hospital, Sheriff's Office spokesperson Mike Mellis said at a media briefing on Monday afternoon.

Out of the five deceased, two were adults and three were young teenagers.

Meanwhile, Police have not released the names of the deceased and the accused

"The shooting appears to involve members of a family, but we are yet to find out the relation between them. I have no reason to think that there will be any additional arrests," Mike Mellis said.

A neighbour told KING-TV that a couple and their five children lived in the home.

I"'m just in total shock, I keep bursting into tears, Lynne Trowern, told the media outlet.

Another neighbour Sheriff Patricia Cole-Tindall told the media persons that she was very sad, very disturbed to learn about the shooting.