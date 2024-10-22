Hezbollah targets Israeli 'intel base' in Tel Aviv suburbs, naval base

BEIRUT: Lebanon's Hezbollah group said it targeted Israeli positions in the Tel Aviv suburbs on Tuesday including an intelligence base, and launched rockets at a naval base in north Israel's Haifa.

The attacks came after a tense night in Lebanon, with state media reporting heavy Israeli bombardment in and near south Beirut and authorities saying four people including a child were killed in strikes near the country's biggest public hospital.

Hezbollah fighters launched a "salvo of rockets" targeting the "Glilot base of the 8200 military intelligence unit", the Iran-backed group said in a statement, after claiming similar attacks on the base in the Tel Aviv suburbs the night before.

Also Tuesday, the group said it fired rockets at another position in Tel Aviv's suburbs, and launched a "salvo of rockets" targeting the "Stella Maris naval base northwest of Haifa", a coastal city in northern Israel.

The Israeli military said in a statement that following sirens "in central Israel, approximately five projectiles were identified crossing from Lebanon. The majority... were intercepted".