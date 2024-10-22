India ready to provide all possible cooperation to end Russia-Ukraine conflict: PM Modi

KAZAN: Prime Minister Narendra Modi held his first bilateral meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin hours after arriving in this central Russian city to attend the 16th BRICS summit.
During his talks with Russian President Vladmit Putin, PM Modi said that the Russia-Ukraine conflict should be resolved in a peaceful manner and India is ready to provide all possible cooperation towards it.
"I have been in touch with President Putin regarding the conflict with Ukraine. I would like to see a peaceful resolution to this conflict, keeping in mind the humanitarian crisis. India will extend all possible support for the peace process," PM Modi said.
Modi also said that his second visit to Russia in the last three months reflected "close" coordination and deep trust between the two countries.
Expressing gratitude for the hospitality, Modi said, "I am grateful for your friendship and the warm welcome extended to me in Kazan. India has historic and cultural ties with Kazan, which will be further strengthened with the opening of an Indian consulate."
The prime minister also congratulated Putin on Russia's successful presidency of BRICS and said many countries want to join the grouping now.
Meanwhile, President Putin remarked that BRICS would announce and adopt several decisions aimed at improving the activities of the grouping.
During the opening remarks, President Putin, in a light-hearted comment, noted the strength of Russia-India ties, saying that he felt Modi would understand his comments without the need for a translator.
"We appreciate our cooperation with India. Our two nations are founding members of BRICS and strategic partners. Our Foreign Ministers remain in close contact, and the next Inter-Governmental Commission between our two countries will be held in New Delhi in November," President Putin said.
He also welcomed India’s decision to establish a consulate in Kazan.
PM Modi, Iranian President Dr. Masoud Pezeshekian discuss peace in West Asia
Prime Minister Narendra Modi held bilateral meetings with Iranian President Dr. Masoud Pezeshekian, ahead of the 16th BRICS Summit.
"PM Modi had his first ever meeting with President Pezeshekian after he won the elections in Iran. The two leaders spoke about the need to de-escalate tensions in West Asia and Iran approached India to help in the resolution of the conflict as it was more aquainted with leaders across the world,’’ Foreign Secretary, Vikram Misri, said on Tuesday.
PM Modi also spoke about the Chabahar port and the International North South Corridor. The talks also covered the situation in Afghanistan, focusing on the humanitarian assistance being provided to its people.