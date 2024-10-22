PM Modi to hold bilateral talks with Chinese President Xi on sidelines of BRICS summit

KAZAN: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping will hold a bilateral meeting on the sidelines of the BRICS summit here on Wednesday, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said.

"I can confirm that there will be a bilateral meeting between Prime Minister Modi and Chinese President Jinping tomorrow," Misri said at a media briefing.

The meeting follows the announcement by India on Monday that both countries had reached an agreement on resolving their standoff in eastern Ladakh.

"Over the last several weeks, Indian and Chinese diplomatic and military negotiators have been in close contact with each other in a variety of forums. As a result of these discussions, an agreement has been made for patrolling arrangements along the LAC leading to disengagement and a resolution of the issues that had arisen in these areas in 2020. We will be taking the next steps on this," said Misri on Monday, ahead of PM Modi leaving for Kazan.

China on Tuesday confirmed that a deal had been reached.

"Over a recent period of time, China and India have kept close communication through diplomatic and military channels on issues related to the China-India border," Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Lin Jian told a media briefing in Beijing.

Now, the two sides have reached a resolution on the 'relevant matters', he said. He added that China will work with India to implement it but declined to provide details.